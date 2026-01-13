Ohio State defensive lineman Jarquez Carter has committed to Miami out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent just one season with the Buckeyes.

Carter was an early enrollee for the Buckeyes, getting to campus in January 2025. Despite that, he had a limited impact in his lone season on campus.

Jarquez Carter appeared in just four games during the season for Ohio State. He logged one tackle. But because of his usage, he should be eligible to receive a redshirt, preserving four years eligibility at his next stop.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Jarquez Carter was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 213 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 22 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 31 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Newberry (FL) Newberry.

In high school, Carter was extremely productive. He entered his senior season with 81 career tackles for a loss and 26 sacks in 33 varsity games. As a senior, he led Newberry to a 10-2 record.

Miami adds Jarquez Carter, Cam Vaughn

In addition to Jarquez Carter, former West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn has committed to Miami out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Vaughn was a redshirt sophomore in 2025.

Heading into the season, Vaughn was a preseason All-Big 12 Third Team selection by Phil Steele. Vaughn would go on to lead the Mountaineers in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. When the season was settled, Vaughn had caught 35 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns.

Vaughn began his college career at Jacksonville State, however. After appearing in three games and using a redshirt in 2023, he following that up with a breakout season catching 48 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

