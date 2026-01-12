Ohio State OL Tegra Tshabola commits to Kentucky out of NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent the previous four seasons with the Buckeyes.

Tshabola appeared in 13 games for Ohio State this season, so he’s got a good deal of experience. In total, he played in 43 games for the Buckeyes.

Of course, it took time for Tegra Tshabola to get going in Columbus. The 6-foot-6, 322-pound standout only played in four games during his true freshman season in 2022 before redshirting.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Tegra Tshabola was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 114 overall recruit in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Ohio, hailing from West Chester (OH) Lakota West.

In high school, Tshabola was named a three-time Division I first-team All-Ohio honoree. He also made the Southwest District Division I all-district first team.

Tegra Tshabola will block for standout RB

Kentucky has done a nice job in the NCAA transfer portal, with Tegra Tshabola set to help anchor things in the trenches. He’ll have a stud running back to block for, as former Texas running back CJ Baxter has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Baxter is a former five-star recruit.

The Wildcats and new head coach Will Stein beat out Indiana for his services. Baxter also visited Colorado during his portal recruitment.

Baxter left Austin after the 2025 season having appeared in 21 games, totaling 855 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding 36 receptions for 197 yards and another score. He arrived with immediate expectations as a true freshman, rushing for 659 yards and five touchdowns in Year 1, but injuries limited his workload later during his time at Texas.

The hope was that 2024 would be Baxter’s true ascension. Instead, a knee injury wiped out his sophomore campaign entirely. His return in 2025 never fully ignited either. Baxter finished with just 196 rushing yards and no touchdowns, unable to reclaim the role many envisioned when he committed to the Longhorns.

