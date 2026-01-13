Ohio State receiver Mylan Graham has committed to Notre Dame out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He did so after spending two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Graham played in four games during the 2024 season, ultimately taking a redshirt. He’d play a small role in 2025, playing behind some of the top receivers in the country.

Mylan Graham finished the year with appearances in nine contests. He logged six catches for 93 yards on the season.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Mylan Graham was a highly sought after prospect. He checked in as the No. 39 overall recruit in the 2024 class and was ranked as a four-star prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 9 receiver in the class and the No. 1 overall player from his state, hailing from New Haven (IN) New Haven.

In high school, Graham had over 2,000 career receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 24 games. He averaged nearly 24.0 yards per catch. As a junior, he hauled in 48 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mylan Graham can help fill a need

The Mylan Graham addition should help backfill some lost potential at the position thanks to transfer portal departures. Notre Dame receiver Antavious Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Richardson, nicknamed ‘Scrap,’ was a true freshman in 2025.

Before college, Richardson was a highly-touted four star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 7 overall ATH in his 2025 class, as well as the No. 285 player overall.

Richardson transitioned to wide receiver when he entered college. However, he didn’t see any time for the Fighting Irish during the 2025 season. He also runs track.

While he didn’t play at all, Rivals Dir. of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power, has seen him play first hand. He spoke to On3’s Blue & Gold before the 2025 season and called him an interesting prospect as he lined up at the quarterback position in high school, but projected him at both the wide receiver and cornerback position. Power called him a wild-card.

“Projecting Richardson at receiver — there’s some ambiguity there,” Power said, in part. “We haven’t seen anything on him from a ball skills perspective. He’ll need to make that transition and add to his technical skills with his lack of experience. I like his upside at cornerback as well.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.