Ohio State receiver Quincy Porter has committed to Notre Dame out of the NCAA transfer portal, he has told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. He did so after spending just one year with the Buckeyes.

“Notre Dame is a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to playing for Notre Dame and have the opportunity to continue to develop,” said Porter to Wiltfong. “I think the future is good and they have a great historic history and I want add to that.

“What stands out is football and the education opportunities that they have there.”

Now Porter will be looking to prove to his former team that he can be a big-time playmaker. He made relatively little impact while appearing in four games during his freshman season at Ohio State.

Quincy Porter logged four catches for 59 yards during the season. His highlight was a 22-yard grab against Wisconsin. That was also the only game in which Porter logged more than one catch.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Quincy Porter was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 3 receiver in the class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of New Jersey, hailing from Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic.

In high school, Porter caught 57 passes for 969 yards and 11 TDs during his senior season. That included a long reception of 90 yards. In total during his high school career, Porter notched 133 receptions for 2,624 yards and scored 38 touchdowns across three seasons.

Quincy Porter was also a dual-sport athlete. He competed in the 100- and 200-meter dash in track and field.

Quincy Porter to Notre Dame, Karson Hobbs to FSU

Notre Dame hasn’t taken a ton of transfers so far this cycle and while Quincy Porter is headed in, some others are headed out. Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Karson Hobbs has committed to Florida State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Across two seasons in South Bend, the Cincinnati native recorded seven tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Hobbs was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 592 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 61-ranked CB in his class and the No. 22 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Archbishop Moeller.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.