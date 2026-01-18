Ohio State transfer defensive lineman Trajen Odom has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Odom, who redshirted as a true freshman this past season, will have all four years of collegiate eligibility remaining in Fayetteville.

The 6-foot-3 and 295-pound Odom, appeared in just two games for the Buckeyes in 2025 after joining the team as an early enrollee last January. Odom signed with Ohio State as a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of Weddington (Matthews, NC), where he was the No. 13-ranked player in North Carolina, the No. 52 defensive lineman and No. 502 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Odom is Arkansas’ 34th transfer addition since the transfer portal’s two-week window, which formally closed Friday at midnight, opened on Jan. 2nd. He’s also the third defensive lineman, joining former Virginia defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and former Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles.

They’re joining a rebuilding Razorbacks squad ahead of the first season under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was hired Nov. 30 after a six-year career at Memphis, where he went 50-25 overall between 2020-25.

Memphis defensive back Ian Williams signs with Arkansas out of transfer portal

Memphis defensive back Ian Williams signed with Arkansas on Jan. 11 out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Williams spent just one season with the Tigers, but appeared in just two games to maintain his redshirt status. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to enrolling at Memphis, Ian Williams was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 784 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 63 safety in the class and the No. 91 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Marietta (Ga.) Cass.

Williams wasn’t the only player Arkansas has added on Jan. 11. Boise State receiver Chris Marshall has also committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to Nakos. Marshall will be on his third SEC school in 2026.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.