When a rivalry as big as Bedlam is currently dormant, questions are going to be asked about its revival. Especially when leadership changes take place at either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State. And new Sooners athletic director Roger Denny is the latest to step into a new position. So, naturally, he was asked if there had been any talks of bringing the football game back.

Turns out, Denny has not talked to anybody in Stillwater. He also says to know the importance of Bedlam despite not previously spending any time in the state of Oklahoma.

“OU athletics director Roger Denny just spoke with media in Tulsa ahead of Bedlam baseball,” George Stoia of On3 | Rivals’ Sooner Scoop said via X. “When I asked him if he’s spoken to OSU about potentially bringing back Bedlam football, he said he has not spoken to OSU. He did say he understands the importance of the in-state rivalry.”

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State last met on the gridiron in 2023, the final Big 12 season for the Sooners. Despite decades of dominance for OU, OSU took the final game. At the time, it was a major win for then-head coach Mike Gundy. On the flip, certainly not what Brent Venables wanted after being a part of plenty of Bedlam wins while wearing the crimson and cream.

Of course, Gundy is no longer in charge of Oklahoma State’s program. Eric Morris was hired away from North Texas this past offseason. Morris actually took a shot at Oklahoma during his introductory press conference. He then later received the obligatory question, revealing he would be in favor of bringing Bedlam back.

“I’d love to get on the phone with anybody that we know that can help us bring that game back,” Morris said. “If they’re asking if Coach Morris welcomes that game, I welcome it with open arms.”

As mentioned, Oklahoma has found itself on the winning end way more often than Oklahoma State throughout the years. The Sooners lead the all-time series 91-20-7. Oklahoma State was still Oklahoma A&M when the first two teams met all the way back in 1904. And until 2023, the rivalry ran continuously since 1910.

Denny is still getting settled in Norman, taking over for Joe Castiglione. Plenty of issues are likely on his plate at the moment. But even as the two schools face off in plenty of Olympic sports, getting football back is apparently not one of them.