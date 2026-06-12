Oklahoma Attorney General issues demand to Big 12 amid Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby rulings

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is joining the party. He is now calling for the Big 12 to sanction Texas Tech following the Brendan Sorsby gambling fallout.

A letter was sent to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Chairman Doug Girod on Friday. In it, Drummond calls for the Red Raiders to face major ramifications over the way they have dealt with the Brendan Sorsby situation.

The frustration stems from the fact that Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA in Lubbock County Court. This allows him to play (for the time being) in the 2026 college football season.

Sorsby’s appeal for reinstatement was originally denied by the NCAA after it was revealed that he placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

#BREAKING: Okla. Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Big 12 to sanction Texas Tech following the Brendan Sorsby gambling fallout.



“My office stands ready to assist the Big 12 if Texas Tech's leadership attempts to punish the Conference for doing the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/rrE33tiU9s — Johnathon Hayes KFOR (@JohnHayesNews) June 12, 2026

Gentner Drummond calls for the Big 12 to sanction Texas Tech

Drummond’s full letter is below.

“My office is aware of a letter sent to the Big 12 Conference from the Texas Attorney General’s Office asserting that the Big 12 would violate federal and state antitrust laws by sanctioning Texas Tech,” Drummond wrote. “Oklahoma is home to a Big 12 member institution, Oklahoma State University, and my office has a direct interest in the integrity of Conference competition.”

“I write further to recommend that the Big 12 take action against Texas Tech under Bylaw 3.6, which allows the Conference to sanction member schools if a ‘Supermajority of Disinterested Directors determines’ that a member school has ‘engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference as a whole.’ Sadly, that fits Texas Tech to a T. Its actions in obtaining eligibility for Brendan Sorsby-an athlete the NCAA declared permanently ineligible for extensive wagering on college sports, including games involving his own team have constituted a shameful chapter in the story of college football. Texas Tech has acted in a manner adverse to the Big 12 and the integrity of college football as a whole.

“Brendan Sorsby broke NCAA rules by wagering roughly $90,000 on sports over four years. He even bet forty times on games involving his own team during his freshman season at Indiana. It goes without saying that an athlete betting on games that his team is competing in threatens the integrity of the game.

Fans purchase tickets to games and pay ever-growing prices to watch them on television on the understanding that they are watching an honest, fair sporting event. Athletes gambling on their own games imperils that entire system. That is why leagues have always taken a hard line to punish athletes

impermissibly gambling on sports.

“But Texas Tech has not done that. It has shirked responsibility by running with a bogus claim to a friendly court. Its leadership has prioritized winning over sport, over honor, and over integrity. If Texas Tech will not do the right thing, the Big 12 should. Texas Tech should be sanctioned. I also note that the injunction granted to Sorsby applies only to the NCAA. It does not impede the Big 12 from suspending Sorsby. The Conference is not a party to that proceeding, is not enjoined by the order, and its independent enforcement of its own bylaws is not action in concert with the NCAA. My office stands ready to assist the Big 12 if Texas Tech‘s leadership attempts to punish the Conference for doing the right thing.”