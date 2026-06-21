Oklahoma baseball legend Tim Walton reminisces on 1994 CWS win: 'It's time to pass the baton' in 2026

Oklahoma baseball legend Tim Walton knows what it’s like to win a College World Series, but you’d have to go back to 1994 for that. The former Sooners’ pitcher was the winner in a 13-5 series clinching game against Georgia Tech, giving Oklahoma the title.

Oklahoma is a game away from winning their first national championship in 32 years after falling short in 2022. After a 9-3 win over North Carolina in Game 1, Walton knows the Sooners can feel it.

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But he’s ready for a new champion to be crowned and stop reminiscing about his own championship. After all, he’s well accomplished these days as Florida’s softball head coach.

“Well, I’ll tell you, it’s a heck of a lot more fun sitting right here watching these guys play than it is coaching or playing,” Walton said on the ESPN broadcast of Game 1. “These guys are on fire with their bats. It’s so much fun. I, the connection, the people, the people that I’ve met, got to meet the athletic director today from Oklahoma, Roger Denny, just a great guy, and his first College World Series as the athletic director of Oklahoma. This is a big deal. I see Greg Sankey behind the plate as well. Really, really excited to support these guys. We’re ready to pass the baton. It’s time for this team to have what we had in ‘94. It’s their time for the championship baton.”

Tim Walton excited for potential Oklahoma national title in 2026

Walton actually coached Oklahoma softball following a short pro career in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system. After coaching from 1999-2002, he was the head coach of Wichita State from 2003-05 and then Florida in 2006 to the present day. But it’s hard to pass up on a chance to root on the current Sooners’ baseball team.

“Our ‘94 team has a little winners group text that we’re all in, hitting everybody up with videos, and MJ Mariani, my teammate and roommate behind me, just pressured everybody to let’s do this,” Walton said. “You don’t get a chance to do this stuff very often.”

Oklahoma actually fell in the SEC Tournament right away, but rolling through the Atlanta Regional and Lawrence Super Regional, going 6-1 in those games. Overall, the Sooners are 10-2 in the postseason and one win away from a title.

In addition to winning a title as a player, Walton’s won two Women’s College World Series for Florida in 2014 and ‘15 and has won six SEC Tournament titles. But seeing his alma mater win the CWS on the baseball diamond again would mean something special too.