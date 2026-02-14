Oklahoma’s home game against Georgia was delayed in the first half after a fire broke out inside Lloyd Noble Center. The game was paused with 15:31 left in the first half with the Bulldogs leading the Sooners 11-7.

The fire appeared have been started in a kitchen inside one of the concession stands. The SEC Network broadcast showed what looked to be a machine in flames with as fans evacuated their seats.

The broadcast identified it as a popcorn machine. As of this writing, it’s unclear what caused the flames to erupt.

My daughter just sent this. Laugh out loud funny pic.twitter.com/e1rYF86ZGS — Josh Holder (@jholder43) February 14, 2026

The game would resume shortly after as the fire was put out quickly by sprinklers around the machine. It appears no one was harmed while the fire raged.

Coming into the game, Oklahoma is looking to win consecutive SEC games for the first time this season. After a 1-9 start against the conference, the Sooners defeated No. 15 Vanderbilt 92-91 last Saturday.

For Georgia, the Bulldogs came into SEC play with one loss on their resume, but are 5-6 against the conference before Saturday’s road trip. They most recently suffered a 20-point loss to No. 14 Florida in Athens.

Georgia’s Blue Cain has 11 points on 5-6 shooting during the first half. He’s the only Bulldogs player who scored in double figures before the break. OU’s Kuol Atak led all scorers with 12 points, including a 4-8 mark from the 3-point line.

Georgia finished the first half shooting 71% (17-24) from the floor during the first half. The Sooners didn’t do too bad, themselves, shooting a 50% clip from the floor (14-28) and from deep (5-10).

Saturday’s matchup is the only time that the Sooners and Bulldogs will meet during the regular season. Both teams are looking to score the ball at a high clip in the second half, and fans can watch the rest of this fiery matchup live on the SEC Network.