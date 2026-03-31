Oklahoma gets commitment of fast-rising 2027 offensive lineman Isaac Coughran

Katy (Texas) High offensive lineman Isaac Coughran has been climbing up teams’ recruiting boards in recent months, but one offer in particular made a major impact: Oklahoma.

A little more than six weeks after receiving it, Coughran has committed to the Sooners, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He chose OU over Baylor, Rutgers, Houston, and a handful of others who have all jumped into his recruitment since the start of February.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder visited Norman earlier this month and came away with a great impression of offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the program as a whole.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Isaac Coughran has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 295 IOL from Katy, TX chose the Sooners over Arizona, Baylor, Houston, and Rutgers



“BOOMER! #OUDNA Romans 12:11-12”⁰⁰https://t.co/0tjXBuFwrO pic.twitter.com/8hIYQjmYOL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2026

“It was awesome,” Coughran told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after the trip. “The environment was great and it was really good getting to spend time with Coach Bedenbaugh and the entire staff. I really like the culture they’re building there and how real they are with the players. It’s definitely one of the programs I’m taking very seriously. I’m excited to keep building those relationships and looking forward to getting back for my OV.”

A little more than three weeks later, he’s commitment No. 20 for Brent Venables and the Sooners, who hold the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class.

This developing story will be updated.