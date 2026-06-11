Oklahoma lands transfer portal commitment from Tennessee's Jay Abernathy

Oklahoma has made a splash in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the College World Series. Jay Abernathy will join the Sooners after previously playing for the Tennessee Volunteers, On3 has learned. Abernathy opts to stay in the SEC, choosing to continue his career with head coach Skip Johnson.

There should be some position versatility moving forward with Abernathy. He played in 56 games for Tennessee last year, splitting time between second base and the outfield. Oklahoma likely has a nice utility player on its hands. So, defensively, the boxes get checked.

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Offensively, Abernathy is going to need a bit of a bounce-back. His batting average sat at .236 during the 2026 season, 46 points lower than the year prior. Unsurprisingly, the OBP dropped too but Abernathy did slug a lot better. All of this totaled to an OPS of .371. As for counting stats — three home runs, nine doubles, a triple, and 16 RBIs.

A lot of the time, coaches will look at strikeouts compared to walks. Abernathy went down on strikes 37 times and walked on 22 occasions — matching his BB total from ’25.

Abernathy will get to watch some of his future teammates this weekend. Oklahoma is in Omaha for the College World Series, hoping to bring home a national championship. You have to imagine Abernathy will be supporting them along the way. Maybe he ends up on a team looking to defend their crown.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Oklahoma set to play in College World Series

While there is some attention on next season, Oklahoma still has a few baseball games left on the schedule. Two of them are guaranteed, beginning Saturday afternoon vs. Alabama. Waiting on the other side will be an SEC team — Georgia or Texas — depending on results.

OU does have two national championships to its name but it’s been a while. The program’s last came in 1994. A close attempt came in 2022 when the Sooners lost in the championship series. They certainly have been close. Unfortunately, it’s going to be another tough mountain to climb in Omaha, especially since the final eight teams are filled with SEC opponents.