Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Change is on the horizon in Norman. Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned.

He departs Norman after two productive seasons with the Sooners, including a strong 2026 campaign in which he hit .281 with four home runs. The now-former Oklahoma standout emerged as an important piece for Skip Johnson’s program, and now he becomes another notable departure following the Sooners’ national championship season.

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As a freshman in 2025, Dickerson appeared in 33 games and made 21 starts, primarily serving as the designated hitter while also seeing time in right field. He slashed .309/.424/.568 with 25 hits, 19 RBIs, five home runs and 22 runs scored.

Dickerson earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors that April after helping Oklahoma sweep Missouri. He went 7-for-14 during the series with three extra-base hits and five RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma product also delivered one of the biggest postseason performances of his career during the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. Dickerson blasted three home runs while collecting seven hits and seven RBIs as the Sooners advanced through the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

His departure comes as Oklahoma begins managing roster turnover following its historic 2026 season. Earlier, freshman outfielder Alec Blair also entered the transfer portal after appearing in 30 games for the national champions. Blair hit .247 with two home runs and 18 RBIs during his lone season in Norman.

For the first time in more than three decades, Oklahoma finished the season atop the college baseball world. The Sooners defeated North Carolina in the College World Series finals to capture the program’s first national championship since 1994.

Johnson, who completed his ninth season as head coach, previously guided Oklahoma to the College World Series finals in 2022 before finally breaking through four years later. The championship capped another successful run for the Sooners under Johnson, who has consistently kept Oklahoma among the nation’s top programs.

Now, Oklahoma will look to reload once again as the transfer portal cycle continues. Dickerson leaves Norman after establishing himself as a productive bat over two seasons and will have multiple years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.