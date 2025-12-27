Oklahoma State CB JK Johnson plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State redshirt senior cornerback JK Johnson plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.
Johnson just finished his fifth collegiate season with his third different program (Ohio State, LSU, and Oklahoma State). Over that span however, the St. Louis native has played in just 32 games.
Johnson redshirted as a freshman in 2021 at Ohio State after suffering a shoulder injury. He then played 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 before transferring to LSU.
Things immediately went sideways for Johnson in Baton Rouge, however, as he suffered an injury during training camp that kept him out for the entire 2023 season. He played in 10 games in 2024 before transferring to his third program, Oklahoma State, prior to the 2025 season.
Oklahoma State has suffered mass exodus following Mike Gundy’s firing
Long-time Oklahoma State Mike Gundy was fired following the Cowboys’ 1-2 start to the season, putting the year in limbo. Although the program struggled, Johnson played well. He played in eight games, recording 16 tackles and two pass breakups.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Austin Novosad
Oregon QB to transfer portal
- 2New
Diego Pavia
New filing in lawsuit
- 3
Kyle Whittingham
Contract details for Michigan HC
- 4Trending
Impact transfer players
How much it will cost your team
- 5
Quintrevion Wisner
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Johnson’s departure marks the 32nd Oklahoma State player that plans to/has entered the Transfer Portal.
- R-Jr. WR Cam Abshire
- Fr. QB Banks Bowen
- Sr. S DeAndre Boykins
- Jr. EDGE Chandavian Bradley
- So. TE Grayson Brousseau
- Fr. WR Royal Capell
- So. S Landyn Cleveland
- R-Jr. S Cameron Epps
- R-Fr. CB Eric Fletcher
- R-So. QB Zane Flores
- So. TE Josh Ford
- Jr. LS Tanyon Freibaum (Committed to Texas A&M)
- So. EDGE Wendell Gregory
- R-Fr. WR Tre Griffiths
- R-Sr. CB JK Johnson
- R-Fr. LB Temerrick Johnson
- So. S David Kabongo
- Jr. WR Jaylen Lloyd
- So. OT Nuku Mafi
- R-Jr. OL Noah McKinney (Committed to TCU)
- So. CB Carrington Pierce
- Fr. S Jo Pierce
- So. WR Shamar Rigby
- Fr. EDGE Michael Riles
- R-Sr. OT Markell Samuel
- R-So. OT Grant Seagren
- R-Jr. WR Talyn Shettron
- Sr. WR Ayo Shotomide-King
- Jr. S Dylan Smith
- R-Jr. LB Darius Thomas
- Jr. DL De’Marion Thomas
- R-So. RB Sesi Vailahi
Across his career, Johnson boasts 20 tackles and two pass deflections. He is seeking his fourth program for his fifth and final season of college football.
Prior to enrolling at Ohio State out of high school, Johnson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 54 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 4-ranked WR in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Missouri, hailing from De Smet.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.