Oklahoma State redshirt senior cornerback JK Johnson plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Johnson just finished his fifth collegiate season with his third different program (Ohio State, LSU, and Oklahoma State). Over that span however, the St. Louis native has played in just 32 games.

Johnson redshirted as a freshman in 2021 at Ohio State after suffering a shoulder injury. He then played 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 before transferring to LSU.

Things immediately went sideways for Johnson in Baton Rouge, however, as he suffered an injury during training camp that kept him out for the entire 2023 season. He played in 10 games in 2024 before transferring to his third program, Oklahoma State, prior to the 2025 season.

Oklahoma State has suffered mass exodus following Mike Gundy’s firing

Long-time Oklahoma State Mike Gundy was fired following the Cowboys’ 1-2 start to the season, putting the year in limbo. Although the program struggled, Johnson played well. He played in eight games, recording 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

Johnson’s departure marks the 32nd Oklahoma State player that plans to/has entered the Transfer Portal.

Across his career, Johnson boasts 20 tackles and two pass deflections. He is seeking his fourth program for his fifth and final season of college football.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State out of high school, Johnson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 54 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 4-ranked WR in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Missouri, hailing from De Smet.

