Oklahoma State guard Jaylen Curry plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has learned. Curry is on the move for the second consecutive offseason, only spending one year in Stillwater. UMass is where his college basketball career got underway. But now, Curry is looking for school No. 3 for what should be his final year of eligibility.

The Cowboys used Curry as a nice rotational piece throughout his 33 games played. Only seven of them were starts, playing around 24 minutes every time out there. Curry averaged 10.1 points while shooting 41.8% from the field. Not too bad for somebody playing in a power conference for the first time in his career.

Curry did a little more than just score, though. He finished as Oklahoma State’s second-leading assist man, putting up 3.5 per game. Some activity on the glass did some — mainly on the defensive end — with 3.2 rebounds a night.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

There is one performance from this past season that stands out more than any. Oklahoma State hosted Nicholls back in November for a nonconference showdown. Curry had his lone double-double of the year, doing so in style. Thirty points were put up by Curry, going 8-11 from the field and making all 12 of his free throws. And then 10 assists also show up on the statsheet to help Oklahoma State get a 14-point win.

More on Jaylen Curry, early portion of college basketball career

Curry played high school basketball at Charlotte (NC) Calvary Christian, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 193 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

UMass earned Curry’s original commitment and let him get action as a true freshman. One season later, Curry was a starter for the Minutemen and putting up good numbers. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Unfortunately, not too much team success came, and Curry decided to enter the transfer portal.

Now, another school will have an opportunity to sign Curry. If the fit turns out to be the right one, some potential still appears to be in there.