For the first time this season, Oklahoma State has strung together back-to-back Big 12 Conference wins.

The Cowboys stunned AJ Dybantsa and No. 16 BYU 99-92 in Stillwater Wednesday night, improving to 16-6 (4-5) on the season. Dybantsa poured in a strong performance, finishing with 36 points on 13-20 shooting from the field. However, it was not enough to knock off Steve Lutz‘s team.

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Roy has a massive game as well, scoring 30 points on 9-15 shooting. Roy has now scored at least 26 points in back-to-back games after reaching that mark just once in his first 17 games this season.

Following the win, the crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena stormed the court. It was the second court storming of the night, as Minnesota stormed its court following its 76-73 win over No. 10 Michigan State.

After opening the season with a 16-1 record (best start in program history), the Cougars have now lost four of their last five games. The loss to Oklahoma State, however, was their first against an unranked opponent.

The game was knotted at 41 apiece at halftime, but the Pokes dominated in the second half. They outscored BYU 58-49 to earn their second ranked victory in Big 12 Conference play (No. 25 UCF on Jan. 6).

The win serves as a massive resume boost for Oklahoma State, which entered the game in the ‘More to Do’ category in On3’s latest Bubble Watch. They earned their first Quad 1 victory of the season, as they were previously 0-4 in such games. The win was also just the Cowboys’ sixth against a Power-Four program this season. In 12 such games, they are now 6-6.

Meanwhile, BYU falls to 4-5 against Quad 1 opponents. Oklahoma State, which sits at No. 67 in the NET, is considered a Quad 1 opponent. The Cougars, at one point, were considered a potential No. 3-No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were projected as a No. 4 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology that released prior to last weekend, but that will certainly change.