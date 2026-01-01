Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Hauss Hejny plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he announced on social media. He previously played for the TCU Horned Frogs.

“Oklahoma State family, after much reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal with four years of eligibility remaining,” Hejny wrote. “I want to thank Coach Gundy for the opportunity to play for such an amazing program. To the coaches, training staff and a special thanks to Coach Meacham and Coach Johns for their guidance and mentorship.”

“Stillwater is a special place and I want to take the time to let the fans and the community know how grateful I am for their support. I am deeply thankful for my teammates and the lasting friendships that were formed during my time here. I am excited to explore new opportunities and continue to compete at the highest level. Respect, Hauss Hejny.”

Hejny began his career at TCU. He had been a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. There, he was the 246th-ranked player and the 16th-ranked quarterback in his recruiting cycle. He would transfer to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2025 season.

Going into the 2025 season, Hejny earned the starting job at Oklahoma State. Unfortunately, he was injured in Week 1 against UT Martin. That would later be diagnosed as a broken foot and he was seen with a walking boot during the season. That did require surgery to repair as well.

In the one game that Hejny was able to play in, he completed 50% of his passes. That was for 96 yards and a touchdown.

On the whole, it was a difficult season for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys went just 1-11, only beating UT Martin in the opener. It was the second very difficult season in a row and head coach Mike Gundy was fired after just three games. Doug Meacham later replaced him as the interim head coach. Still, the team couldn’t find a spark, largely because of issues at the quarterback position.

Oklahoma State, as is often the case when there’s a coaching change, is undergoing massive losses in the portal. Already, more than three dozen Cowboys have declared they’ll be entering the Transfer Portal. That includes three quarterbacks. So, new head coach Eric Morris is likely going to have to lean on the portal when putting together his roster for next season.

The Transfer Portal will officially open on January 2nd. It will remain open through January 16th. How many more Cowboys enter remains to be seen.