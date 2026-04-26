Oklahoma State to name new wrestling facility after legendary coach John Smith

The legend of John Smith will live on in Oklahoma State wrestling lore as the school announced the naming of their new facility in his honor. Smith retired from his post as the coach of the men’s program after the 2024 campaign.

Under Smith’s watch, Oklahoma State captuyred five NCAA team championships, 33 NCAA individual titles, 490 dual wins, 153 All-America honors, 23 team conference championships, 132 individual conference championships and two Hodge Trophy winners. With those accomplishments, Smith has an argument to be one of the greatest coaches in the history of collegiate wrestling.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate what John Smith has meant to Cowboy Wrestling and the sport of wrestling around the world,” Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg said. “There is not a more appropriate way to celebrate all he has done for Oklahoma State than to have his name on the building that future generations of OSU wrestlers will walk into every day.”

An Oklahoma State alum, Smith was a standout wrestler of course. In fact, many consider him to be the greatest American wrestler ever. He was a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma State while also making the NCAA finals a third time.

But it was his international career that set him apart. Smith won six straight World and Olympic Gold Medals from 1987 to 1992. In that time, he won the Olympic Gold Medal in 1988 and ’92 while winning World gold in the other four years.

Smith’s international record was 100-5, and his domestic freestyle record was 77-3. Combined with his collegiate totals of 152-8-2 and his high school marks of 105-5, he competed 458 times for his school, club, or country and won 436 times, for a success rate higher than 95%. Not too shabby to say the least!

Smith’s 490-73-6 career dual record gave him the most wins in school history and the third-most wins in the history of Division I wrestling. His numbers for All-Americans, conference championships and individual conference champions are the most at Oklahoma State and are believed to be the most in NCAA wrestling history.

Since Smith’s retirement as head coach, he has been seen helping out with the Oklahoma State women’s wrestling club, which has aspirations to become the latest Power Four Division 1 program in the sport. Not only that, the Oklahoma State men have had continued success under Olypmic Gold Medalist David Taylor, who’s coached five individual national champions in two seasons.

Those champions include Dean Hamiti (174 in 2025) and Wyatt Hendrickson (285 in 2025) to start out, with the latter upsetting Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson in the finals. This past year, Taylor led three true freshmen in Jax Forrest (133), Sergio Vega (141) and Landon Robideau (157) to individual titles.