Former Oklahoma State defensive tackle Michael Diatta has committed to Vanderbilt, via the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Diatta transferred to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2025 campaign. He made 11 appearances for the Cowboys this past season, recording nine tackles.

Before transferring to Oklahoma State, Diatta spent four seasons at Virginia. He amassed 36 appearances for the Cavaliers, but never started. He redshirted his true freshman season after playing in just three games.

Michael Diatta played high school football at Cane Ridge (TN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 845 overall player and No. 70 defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Vanderbilt, Diatta was the No. 146 defensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Now, he’ll look to accomplish great things with the Commodores.

Vanderbilt posted a 10-3 overall record this past season. The Commodores only two regular-season losses both were in conference play.

Despite winning the final three games of their regular season, the Commodores were excluded from the College Football Playoff. They finished No. 14 in the official CFP rankings.

Vanderbilt lost 34-27 to Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl. After the game, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reflected on his team’s season, while discussing the program’s future.

“This team has set a new bar for the program, and I’m going to miss those guys,” Lea said. “Luckily, we’ll bring enough of them back to keep building, and we’ll find others to hold them and aim for more. This group has set such a high bar for us. First 10-win season in program history.

“That’s the best football team in Vanderbilt football history. I want to make sure those guys are proud of that despite how we feel. The pain we feel, it will resolve. We will get past it, and we’ll work past it and be left with something we can be really proud of. For me as the head coach, it’s something I get to build upon, which is so exciting.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.