Oklahoma State transfer guard Jaylen Curry commits to Virginia Tech

Former Oklahoma State guard Jaylen Curry has committed to Virginia Tech, he told On3.

The 6-foot-1 junior averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Cowboys this season. He shot 41.8% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range on the year.

His best performances for the season included a 19-point game against Iowa State, 18 points against both BYU and Northwestern, and a 30 point showing against Nicholls.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native began his college career at UMass, spending the first two years of his career there. He averaged 7.4 points as a freshman for the Minutemen and 13.3 points as a sophomore.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.













