Oklahoma State transfer guard Vyctorius Miller commits to Georgetown

Oklahoma State transfer guard Vyctorius Miller has committed to Georgetown, he told On3.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season while shooting 37.5% from three. He scored 20 or more points in four games this season, including a 30-point performance in November against Prairie View A&M.

Miller is ranked as a four-star transfer and No. 134 overall in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

He becomes the fifth transfer addition for Ed Cooley this offseason, joining Florida Atlantic forward Josiah Parker (9.6 PPG), Charleston center Chol Machot (8.9 PPG), Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (4.8 PPG), and Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe (8.0 PPG).

Miller, a Los Angeles native, began his college career at LSU, averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game as a freshman. He was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranking 57th overall nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.