Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma weather delay: When Bedlam baseball game will resume

In the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday’s Bedlam rivalry game, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma entered a weather delay. The grounds crew brought out the tarp and officials said an update would come at 10 p.m. local time.

Lightning was seen in the area, which prompted the stoppage. Oklahoma had just gotten on the board after Jaxon Willits launched a three-run home run to right field, just minutes before the game came to a halt.

This story will be updated.