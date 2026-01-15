Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Gavin Freeman has flipped his portal commitment to Baylor, On3 has learned. Freeman, who was the No. 793 ranked player (No. 119 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating, originally committed to Tennessee on Jan. 10.

Freeman was the 1-11 Cowboys’ leading receiver last season. The Oklahoma City native hauled in 53 receptions for 481 yards and four touchdowns. Across four collegiate seasons (two at Oklahoma and two at Oklahoma State), Freeman boasts 81 career catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Freeman was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 1,571 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 141 CB in his class and the No. 27 overall player from the state of Oklahoma, hailing from Heritage Hall.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda to return for seventh season

The university announced on Nov. 21 that Aranda would be returning as head football coach for the 2026 season, ending weeks of speculation about his future amid program uncertainty and administrative turnover. The upcoming season will mark his seventh in Waco, which would make him the second-longest-tenured Baylor head coach in 33 seasons (Art Briles coached eight seasons from 2008-2015).

The decision was made public in a detailed statement from Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. She cited stability, alignment with the university’s mission, and long-term strategic priorities for bringing back the California native.

“After careful evaluation and consideration, we have decided to retain Coach Dave Aranda as the leader of our football program,” Livingstone wrote. “We recognize this decision will generate strong opinions. Let me be clear: Baylor expects excellence, accountability and competitiveness at the highest level. We are not complacent, and we are not settling for mediocrity.”

“Our strength as a university has always come from our ability to stand together — students, alumni, faculty and staff, and fans — united by faith and shared purpose. While opinions may differ, our commitment to supporting our student-athletes and representing Baylor with integrity must remain unwavering. Let us rally behind our team, encourage one another and demonstrate the unity that makes Baylor special.”

