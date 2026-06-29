Oklahoma State's Kashie Natt files eligibility lawsuit against NCAA

Oklahoma State guard Kashie Natt has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the wake of his eligibility waivers being cancelled by the governing body. Natt has requested a judge in Payne County, Oklahoma, to grant an injunction against the NCAA so he can play the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year at Sam Houston State, Natt previously played two seasons at NAIA LSU Alexandria. The 2025-25 season marked his only year of Division I college basketball.

“The NCAA breached its contractual obligations … without applying the individualized waiver criteria invoked by OSU without reasoned engagement with the extenuating circumstances submitted, without properly evaluating the five-year-clock issue, and without adjudicating the requests under the process the NCAA’s own bylaws contemplate,” the suit states.

Natt’s attorney is Darren Heitner.

The NCAA D-I Cabinet unanimously approved the age-based eligibility model last week. The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier.

Natt’s suit argues that if his “five-year period commenced when he enrolled at LSUA in August 2022, it does not expire until August 2027. Under that construction, Plaintiff should be eligible for one more season during the 2026-27 academic year without any additional waiver.”

Kashie Natt started all 34 games for the Bearkats last season, averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while leading Conference USA in steals (2.03 per game), defensive rebounds and double-doubles (9). He earned third-team all-conference honors.

“You all are gonna really enjoy Kashie,” Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz recently said. “He is an unbelievable human being, but he’s constantly bringing energy. It’s contagious, and he’s just got that personality, so it’s been enjoyable.”