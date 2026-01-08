Oklahoma transfer offensive lineman Logan Howland has committed to Virginia Tech. He spent three seasons with the Sooners.

Howland largely played a reserve role at OU and also dealt with injuries during his career. However, in 2024, he made six starts at left tackle while appearing in 13 games as a redshirt freshman.

This past year, Howland appeared in five games before injuries impacted his production. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Logan Howland is a Princeton (N.J.) native and played high school football at Westfield Hun School, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 460 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Virginia Tech remains active in the transfer portal as James Franklin takes over the program. The Hokies’ transfer class currently ranks No. 5 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings, and Howland makes 10 commitments.

Missouri transfer EDGE Javion Hilson is the highest-rated commit for Virginia Tech so far. He ranks No. 166 overall in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Hokies also brought in a solid 2026 recruiting class, which sits at No. 27 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. It’s part of Franklin’s plan to make sure the Hokies are competitive and nationally relevant, he said on National Signing Day.

“There’s a difference between being competitive — and we’ve made a move to be competitive,” Franklin said earlier this month. “But I think you guys follow this closely enough, there are 10 programs out there in the country that are different than everyone else. Like, significantly different than everybody else. That’s what everybody is trying to do. Find different ways to be creative and strategic in the closing of those gaps. We have a chance to be as successful as everybody else.”

Franklin has also put his staff together. Former Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle is now in at offensive coordinator, and Brent Pry is staying in Blacksburg as defensive coordinator even after Virginia Tech fired him mid-way through the 2025 season.