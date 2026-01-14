Oklahoma transfer safety Jaydan Hardy has signed with Colorado, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent two years in Norman.

Hardy officially entered the transfer portal Jan. 7 after playing in 26 games during his time at Oklahoma. This past season, he had 11 total tackles to go with an interception and a forced fumble across 13 appearances for OU.

On the whole, Hardy totaled 17 tackles and two picks with the Sooners. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he makes his way to Colorado.

Jaydan Hardy played high school football at Lewisville (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 262 overall player and No. 19-ranked safety from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

This story will be updated.