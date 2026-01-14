Oklahoma transfer safety Jaydan Hardy signs with Colorado
Oklahoma transfer safety Jaydan Hardy has signed with Colorado, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent two years in Norman.
Hardy officially entered the transfer portal Jan. 7 after playing in 26 games during his time at Oklahoma. This past season, he had 11 total tackles to go with an interception and a forced fumble across 13 appearances for OU.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Dante Moore
Announces draft decision
- 2New
Justice Haynes
Headed to the ACC
- 3
Ole Miss, Pete Golding
Trending hot in transfer portal
- 4Trending
Husan Longstreet
SEC bound
- 5
Ty Simpson
NFL tops massive NIL overtures
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
On the whole, Hardy totaled 17 tackles and two picks with the Sooners. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he makes his way to Colorado.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.
Jaydan Hardy played high school football at Lewisville (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 262 overall player and No. 19-ranked safety from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
This story will be updated.