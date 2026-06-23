Oklahoma wins College World Series with Game 3 victory over North Carolina

For the first time in over three decades, the Oklahoma Sooners are on top of the college baseball world. Monday brought another national championship to Norman, taking down North Carolina in three games. It’s a run the Sooners will never forget, getting incredibly hot during the NCAA Tournament, and seeing the whole journey pay off in Omaha.

Skip Johnson has been in charge for nine years, consistently making it into the field. Oklahoma also made the College World Series in 2022, only to finish runner-up. Four seasons later, the moment finally came for Johnson. He’s a championship-winning head coach.

As for the game itself, Oklahoma opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, getting after North Carolina starting pitcher Jackson Rose. Designated hitter Brendan Brock started the rally with a leadoff single.

After Dayton Tockey hit a one-out single to center field, Kyle Branch then knocked a one-out RBI single to right field. That put the Sooners up 1-0. Moments later, a wild pitch would bring Tockey home for a second run and a 2-0 advantage.

North Carolina attempted to answer right away in the bottom of the second inning. But a tremendous play by Oklahoma and a bit of a base-running error by the North Carolina nullified the scoring attempt.

A leadoff single by Erik Paulsen was followed by a couple outs, then another single by Carter French put runners at first and second with two outs. Rom Kellis V stepped to the plate looking to make Oklahoma pay.

After going down 1-2 in the count, he dropped a short bloop hit to right field. Paulsen took off toward home, while French opted to try to stretch it to third base. Oklahoma right fielder Dasan Harris came up firing and gunned down French at third base just before Paulsen reached home. North Carolina challenged the call at the plate but came up empty, keeping the score 2-0 in favor of the Sooners.

Oklahoma then tacked on another run after Rose ran into trouble in the top of the third inning, further seizing the momentum. This time it was an RBI single to center by Brock that did the trick, making it 3-0.

North Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after recording a one-out single and a walk. A single up the middle from Gavin Gallaher plated a run, cutting the Oklahoma lead to 3-1.

The momentum wouldn’t last, with the Tar Heels let down by their pitching. The team issued four straight walks spanning multiple pitchers, plating a run for Oklahoma in the top of the fourth. Then two more scored on an RBI single by Jaxon Willits, making it 6-1.

Dayton Tockey hit a solo home run for Oklahoma in the top of the fifth inning, extending the lead to 7-1. A two-RBI single by Branch in the sixth made it 9-1.

North Carolina got a run in the bottom of the seventh, only for Oklahoma to put the finishing touches on to open the eighth. Four runs, three of which were via a Branch home run, finished off the night’s scoring. There was no coming back for UNC as the final score read 13-2.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report