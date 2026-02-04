Ole Miss coach Chris Beard was ejected from a game against Tennessee after rushing out onto the floor and confronting an official. He was upset over a no-call through some contact as his player was stripped of the ball.

The ejection came with 6:15 left to play in the game and Ole Miss trailing 67-51. Beard could seemingly feel the game slipping away, and he wasn’t thrilled with the officiating.

Chris Beard felt that his players were getting hand-checked routinely, and he stopped to argue with officials after one such instance. Augusto Cassia had the ball in the paint when he was surrounded by three Tennessee defenders.

They hacked at the ball and poked it away, which sent Beard into a fury. He raced onto the floor as the ball was headed back down the other end, stopping to yell at an official. Then he turned and ran to another official to plead his case further.

Chris Beard was subsequently ejected from the game. You can view the sequence below.

Chris Beard has exited the game!



The #OleMiss coach went crazy after not getting a call. Ran back to his team before he was escorted out. pic.twitter.com/el2FPI6avF — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerFDP) February 4, 2026

The ESPN2 broadcast crew calling the game noted that Chris Beard had been visibly frustrated with the amount of contact throughout the game. He reportedly told sideline reporter Alyssa Lang at halftime that he wasn’t long for the game.

“I mean he kind of facetiously was like, basically, ‘If my team doesn’t fight I’m going to leave,'” Lang reported on the air. “Now I think he left to inspire more fight. He did say this to me at halftime, though, and I told you guys that he wasn’t happy with the amount of contact that he felt like his guys were getting. Obviously that continued in the second half.”

Chris Beard’s outburst, though, did little to spark the Rebels. The Volunteers put the finishing touches on an 84-66 win, thoroughly dominating the second half after a relatively competitive first.

The win moved Tennessee to 16-6 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. Ole Miss, meanwhile, dropped to 11-11 overall and 3-6 in conference action.