Former Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal. Renaud spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa before hitting the open market. He will not have to go too far, remaining in the SEC to play under new head coach Pete Golding.

Renaud was considered a three-star prospect by the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He came in as the No. 910 overall player to enter this cycle. When just looking at the defensive line position, Renaud slots in at No. 97.

Three years were spent at Alabama by Renaud, including a redshirt. The Crimson Tide officially listed him as a redshirt sophomore on the official 2025 roster bio. Renaud is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, at least one of which will be spent in Oxford.

Looking at his stats, Renaud played in all 15 games this season for Alabama with starts in three of them. Those all came in the postseason, beginning with the SEC Championship against Georgia. College Football Playoff games. vs. Oklahoma and Indiana soon followed for Renaud. But looking at the big picture, he recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss. No sacks pop up on the stat sheet for Renaud after being credited with 0.5 during the 2024 campaign.

“He’s in that flow state now, I feel like,” Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan said of Renaud during the preseason. “Getting to the point where he’s comfortable in his role. He knows what he has to do, so he can go play fast and violent the way he needs to.”

Renaud came to Alabama as a four-star recruit after playing his high school football at Tyler (TX) Tyler Legacy. He was the No. 71 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

At least for the time being, there will be no revenge factor for either end. Alabama and Ole Miss do not find each other on the 2026 schedule. Of course, meeting in the postseason is now a possibility. Either way, Renaud is looking to make a major impact for the Rebels.

