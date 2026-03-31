Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back for another year at Ole Miss after an NCAA appeal of his eligibility lawsuit was denied by the Mississippi State Supreme Court. Now the former Ferris State gunslinger can sit back and think about what a whirlwind the last few months have been, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinal and seeing coach Lane Kiffin depart.

In fact, one of the first questions to Chambliss at spring practice was about that juxtaposition. While Chambliss is back, Kiffin is not.

And there’s a notable difference between the old head coach and the new one. Pete Golding stands out in a few different ways, Trinidad Chambliss said.

“I would say I mean just the personalities are a little different than our old coach and coach Golding,” Chambliss said, according to a video shared by Brad Logan. “I’d say he’s more of like a team guy. We really value his leadership, whatever he says.”

Of course, Trinidad Chambliss will likely always have a bit of a soft spot for Kiffin. Kiffin identified the lower-level college player as a potential fit for the Rebels. Little did he know just how good a fit it would be.

Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns, against just three interceptions. He did that while not starting at the beginning of the season. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight scores.

Now, Ole Miss fans will get to see what Golding can get out of Trinidad Chambliss. The expectations will remain sky high for the Rebels in 2026.

Golding’s unique approach seemed to work wonders during the playoff push, when Kiffin had already bolted for LSU. Chambliss broke down some of the reasons why.

“He’s show you faster than I can tell you,” Chambliss said. “He leads by his actions, and we really appreciate that.”

More on Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility lawsuit

The Mississippi State Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal of the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility lawsuit. The Ole Miss quarterback remains eligible for the 2026 season.

Josiah D. Coleman, the presiding justice, issued the ruling Friday. It’s another key legal win for Chambliss, who was seeking to get another year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver. He was granted a preliminary injunction last month, paving the way for him to play for the Rebels this coming season.

“After due consideration, we find that the petition should be denied,” Coleman’s order states. “It is, therefore, ordered that the petition is denied. So ordered.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.