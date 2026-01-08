Ole Miss setting the pace for Navy Bowl All-American defensive lineman

SAN ANTONIO – St. Thomas More edge rusher Marvin Nguetstop highlighted a few schools standing out to him during practice on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s Navy All-American Bowl.

An SEC program is standing out to the talented 2027 prospect. Ole Miss.

“Ole Miss is definitely recruiting me heavy,” Nguetstop said.

“I haven’t been to The Sip yet so I’m really excited to go over there. I think the d-line they have may d-linemen going to the league every year and they have guys like me and I know they can work with me.

“I feel like that’s a school I can fit in. They beat Georgia in a good matchup. That’s a school I can be a way better lineman than I am now.”

Nguetstop is looking forward to getting over to Penn State later this month.

“That’s probably D-End U. They had Micah Parsons and they still have elite defensive ends. They have a good coaching staff and that’s a school I can belong to.”

Virginia Tech has turned up the heat.

“They’re rebranding right now with Coach Franklin. I think that can be an exciting school to go to.”

Nguetstop is very intrigued by Georgia.

“The whole defense, that’s a unit, especially on the defensive line. If you’re over there starting on the d-line, you can definitely make it to the NFL.”