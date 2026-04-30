Ole Miss transfer forward James Scott signs with Georgia

Ole Miss transfer forward James Scott has signed with Georgia. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Georgia will mark Scott’s fourth program in four seasons. He has previously made stops at Charleston (2023-24), Louisville (2024-25), and Ole Miss (2025-26). The Fayetteville, NC native’s best season of college basketball came at Louisville, where he averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Scott marks Georgia‘s fourth addition out of the Transfer Portal. He joins former Penn State guard Freddie Dilione IV, former Saint Louis forward Brady Dunlap, and former St. Bonaventure center Andrew Osasuyi. The Bulldogs are rebuilding, as they lost six players themselves to the Portal. Star center Somto Cyril (Miami) and guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (Arkansas) marked the two biggest departures from the program.

NEW: Ole Miss transfer forward James Scott has signed with Georgia, @PeteNakos reports🐶https://t.co/b7aab3EbMO pic.twitter.com/djuzsjRsVI — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 30, 2026

Scott scored seven points against Georgia in Ole Miss‘ 76-72 SEC Tournament victory, and was held scoreless in the Rebels’ 97-95 OT win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 14.

Georgia, Mike White look to break through First Round of NCAA Tournament

Head coach Mike White is heading into his fifth season at the helm at Georgia. Across his first four seasons, White has led the Bulldogs to a 78-57 (29-42) record with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Under White, however, Georgia has yet to even be competitive in a March Madness game. Last season, the Bulldogs were blown out by Gonzaga 89-68 in the First Round. This season, Saint Louis thrashed Georgia 102-77 en route to a clash against eventual National Champions, Michigan.

“Yeah, I mean, just from a positivity optimism standpoint, from a building, culture standpoint, we expect to get back again and then get back again, but the next step is we got to break through (and win a Tournament game),” White said following the Saint Louis loss.

“To have to wait — my gosh, I’m sick to my stomach that we got to wait potentially for another year to have this opportunity again. If you lose 90-86 and you had a chance and you did a lot of good things and they just hit some hard shots, and we were really connected and were in character, you can live with it. But this one is going to be hard for me, at least, to think about for a while. That’s why I’m just ready to get back at it. I’m ready for spring workouts to start tomorrow morning if we were in Athens.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.