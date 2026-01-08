Ole Miss vs. Miami injury report: Wednesday availability report revealed for CFP Semifinal matchup in Fiesta Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami will clash in Thursday night’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, with the winner heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the first time in program history. The Rebels are seeking their first national title since 1962, while the Hurricanes are seeking their first national title since 2001.

Both Ole Miss and Miami are coming off upset victories in the Quarterfinals of the CFP. Behind yet another dominant showing from defensive superstars Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, No. 10 Miami downed No. 2 Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl to become the first double-digit seed to advance to the Semifinals in CFP history. In the process, the Hurricanes prevented the Buckeyes from preventing as National Champions.

By knocking off No. 3 Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss avenged its regular season loss and continued its dream season under newly promoted head coach Pete Golding. Trinidad Chambliss, who continues to be one of the best stories in recent college football history, passed for 362 yards and two touchdowns in what was an all-time performance.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the latest availability report dropped Wednesday night. The latest on injuries for both programs is below.

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (13-1)

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (12-2)

According to BetMGM, No. 10 Miami is a 3.5 point favorite over No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. The O/U is set at 52.5. points.

