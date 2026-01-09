Ole Miss vs. Miami live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Fiesta Bowl

The first of two College Football Playoff semifinals awaits Thursday in Glendale. No. 6 seed Ole Miss and No. 10 seed Miami will square off in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national championship on the line.

The Rebels are coming off a thrilling victory over No. 3 seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl – a game during which the two teams combined for 30 points before Pete Golding got his second win as head coach. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, took down No. 2 seed Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve behind strong showing on defense and a rushing attack led by Mark Fletcher Jr.

On3 is tracking the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss with live updates, analysis and instant reaction. Follow along throughout the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Miami will be without defensive back Damari Brown for Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl, according to the College Football Playoff availability report. Ole Miss is down four players, but is otherwise at full strength. Read the full College Football Playoff availability report

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Ole Miss vs. Miami Ahead of kickoff, Miami is a 3-point favorite against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 52.5. Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

