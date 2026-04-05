Omar Serna Jr. injury update: LSU catcher leaves game after scary collision vs. Tennessee

A scary situation arose during the top of the third inning in the series finale between LSU vs. Tennessee on Sunday. LSU catcher Omar Serna Jr. collided with Garrett Wright who was coming home from third base.

Serna laid out near the base path where they collided motionless for a moment. He later popped up and it appeared as though he was trying to stay in the game. Instead, LSU coach Jay Johnson made the final decision to take Serna out of the lineup and replace him with Edward Yamin IV.

The catcher was 0-1 with a strikeout before leaving the game. Tennessee led LSU 1-0 at the time. Yamin would come up to bat during the fourth inning where he hit a double in his first plate attempt. It was his first double of the season, though he’d later be left on base.

For Serna, no immediate update on his status was made available on his status moving forward. He notably walked through the dugout and into the locker room under his own power.

Coming into the game, the Tigers catcher was batting .275 across 28 games played for LSU, including 19 starts. Across 80 at-bats, Serna has recorded 22 hits while scoring 17 runs and 15 RBIs. He’s hit for extra bases six times this season, including three home runs.

Serna, a freshman, came to LSU as the highest-rated catcher in Texas and No. 4 overall at the high school level, per Perfect Game. He was also No. 132 on the MLB.com list of Top Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, but forwent the draft

LSU is currently 22-11 this season with a 5-6 record vs. the SEC. They’ve split the first two games in the three-game set against the Volunteers, so Sunday is a chance to win the series and get back to .500 in conference play with a victory.

The Tigers took game one 7-5 on Friday before being held to one run in a 4-1 loss on Saturday. However, Serna was 0-8 with three strikeouts so far this series.