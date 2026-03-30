On3 adds Wilson Alexander as National College Sports Reporter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On3 is excited to announce that Wilson Alexander is joining the company as a National College Sports Reporter, further strengthening its commitment to comprehensive, high-level coverage across the college athletics landscape.

Alexander brings seven years of experience covering major college programs, most recently serving as a beat reporter for LSU athletics at The Advocate | Times-Picayune. During his time on the LSU beat, he developed a reputation for consistent, in-depth reporting and strong relationships across one of the nation’s most prominent athletic departments.

At On3, Alexander will contribute national reporting, features and analysis across college athletics, adding to the company’s expanding team of experienced journalists covering the sport at every level.

His addition continues On3’s investment in building a national reporting team that delivers timely, accurate and insightful coverage for fans and industry stakeholders.

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On3 | Rivals is a leader in college sports media, delivering in-depth coverage of college football, basketball, the transfer portal, NIL, recruiting and high school sports. With more than 100 team-focused fan sites, a roster of nationally recognized reporters and unrivaled coverage, On3 | Rivals delivers the stories that shape today’s college sports landscape.

With a commitment to accuracy, credibility and community, On3 | Rivals has become the go-to destination for fans who want to stay ahead of the game.