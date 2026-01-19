On3's women's basketball Top 25: Week 11

The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.

Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:

Results

Resume

Head-to-heads

Strength of schedule

I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.

1. UConn

Last week: Win over Villanova

Next up: vs. Notre Dame on Monday, at Georgetown on Thursday, at Seton Hall on Sunday

2. South Carolina

Last week: Wins over Texas and Coppin State

Next up: at Oklahoma on Thursday, vs. Vanderbilt on Sunday

3. UCLA

Last week: Wins over Minnesota and Maryland

Next up: vs. Purdue on Wednesday, at Northwestern on Sunday

4. Texas

Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Texas A&M

Next up: at Arkansas on Sunday

5. LSU

Last week: Win over Oklahoma

Next up: at Texas A&M on Thursday

6. Vanderbilt

Last week: Win over Mississippi State

Next up: vs. Michigan on Monday, vs. Auburn on Thursday, at South Carolina on Sunday

7. Louisville

Last week: Wins over Notre Dame and NC State

Next up: vs. Boston College on Sunday

8. Ohio State

Last week: Win over Penn State

Next up: vs. TCU on Monday, vs. Indiana on Thursday

9. TCU

Last week: Wins over West Virginia and Arizona

Next up: vs. Ohio State on Monday, at UCF on Saturday

10. Kentucky

Last week: Win over Florida, loss to Mississippi State

Next up: at Tennessee on Thursday, vs. Georgia on Sunday

11. Iowa

Last week: Wins over Oregon and Michigan State

Next up: at Maryland on Thursday, vs. Ohio State on Sunday

12. Michigan State

Last week: Win over Nebraska, loss to Iowa

Next up: vs. USC on Thursday

13. Baylor

Last week: Wins over Utah and BYU

Next up: vs. UCF on Wednesday, vs. Houston on Sunday

14. Oklahoma

Last week: Loss to LSU

Next up: vs. South Carolina on Thursday, at Auburn on Sunday

15. Michigan

Last week: Win over Illinois

Next up: vs. Vanderbilt on Monday, at Rutgers on Thursday, vs. USC on Sunday

16. Tennessee

Last week: Win over Alabama

Next up: vs. Kentucky on Thursday

17. Maryland

Last week: Win over USC, loss to UCLA

Next up: vs. Iowa on Thursday

18. Texas Tech

Last week: Win over Houston, loss to Kansas State

Next up: at BYU on Wednesday, at Utah on Saturday

19. Ole Miss

Last week: Win over Mississippi State, loss to Georgia

Next up: at Missouri on Thursday

20. Georgia

Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Ole Miss

Next up: at Arkansas on Thursday, at Kentucky on Sunday

21. Princeton

Last week: Win over Dartmouth

Next up: vs. Harvard on Monday, at Brown on Saturday

22. West Virginia

Last week: Loss to TCU, win over Cincinnati

Next up: vs. Arizona State on Wednesday, at BYU on Saturday

23. Duke

Last week: Wins over Virginia and Georgia Tech

Next up: at Pitt on Sunday

24. Mississippi State

Last week: Loss to Vanderbilt, win over Kentucky

Next up: at Alabama on Sunday

25. Rhode Island

Last week: Wins over VCU and Duquesne

Next up: vs. Davidson on Wednesday, at Dayton on Sunday