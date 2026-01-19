On3's women's basketball Top 25: Week 11
The women’s college basketball season is moving fast and plenty has been shaken up. There were a ton of great games this week and the Top 25 has shifted significantly.
Reminder: My Top 25 will change often. It’s based on a variety of factors, but mostly:
- Results
- Resume
- Head-to-heads
- Strength of schedule
I will note, though, that this is the time of year where head-to-heads become challenging to honor, so they will not always be reflected.
1. UConn
Last week: Win over Villanova
Next up: vs. Notre Dame on Monday, at Georgetown on Thursday, at Seton Hall on Sunday
2. South Carolina
Last week: Wins over Texas and Coppin State
Next up: at Oklahoma on Thursday, vs. Vanderbilt on Sunday
3. UCLA
Last week: Wins over Minnesota and Maryland
Next up: vs. Purdue on Wednesday, at Northwestern on Sunday
4. Texas
Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Texas A&M
Next up: at Arkansas on Sunday
5. LSU
Last week: Win over Oklahoma
Next up: at Texas A&M on Thursday
6. Vanderbilt
Last week: Win over Mississippi State
Next up: vs. Michigan on Monday, vs. Auburn on Thursday, at South Carolina on Sunday
7. Louisville
Last week: Wins over Notre Dame and NC State
Next up: vs. Boston College on Sunday
8. Ohio State
Last week: Win over Penn State
Next up: vs. TCU on Monday, vs. Indiana on Thursday
9. TCU
Last week: Wins over West Virginia and Arizona
Next up: vs. Ohio State on Monday, at UCF on Saturday
10. Kentucky
Last week: Win over Florida, loss to Mississippi State
Next up: at Tennessee on Thursday, vs. Georgia on Sunday
11. Iowa
Last week: Wins over Oregon and Michigan State
Next up: at Maryland on Thursday, vs. Ohio State on Sunday
12. Michigan State
Last week: Win over Nebraska, loss to Iowa
Next up: vs. USC on Thursday
13. Baylor
Last week: Wins over Utah and BYU
Next up: vs. UCF on Wednesday, vs. Houston on Sunday
14. Oklahoma
Last week: Loss to LSU
Next up: vs. South Carolina on Thursday, at Auburn on Sunday
15. Michigan
Last week: Win over Illinois
Next up: vs. Vanderbilt on Monday, at Rutgers on Thursday, vs. USC on Sunday
16. Tennessee
Last week: Win over Alabama
Next up: vs. Kentucky on Thursday
17. Maryland
Last week: Win over USC, loss to UCLA
Next up: vs. Iowa on Thursday
18. Texas Tech
Last week: Win over Houston, loss to Kansas State
Next up: at BYU on Wednesday, at Utah on Saturday
19. Ole Miss
Last week: Win over Mississippi State, loss to Georgia
Next up: at Missouri on Thursday
20. Georgia
Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Ole Miss
Next up: at Arkansas on Thursday, at Kentucky on Sunday
21. Princeton
Last week: Win over Dartmouth
Next up: vs. Harvard on Monday, at Brown on Saturday
22. West Virginia
Last week: Loss to TCU, win over Cincinnati
Next up: vs. Arizona State on Wednesday, at BYU on Saturday
23. Duke
Last week: Wins over Virginia and Georgia Tech
Next up: at Pitt on Sunday
24. Mississippi State
Last week: Loss to Vanderbilt, win over Kentucky
Next up: at Alabama on Sunday
25. Rhode Island
Last week: Wins over VCU and Duquesne
Next up: vs. Davidson on Wednesday, at Dayton on Sunday