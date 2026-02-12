One dead, dozens injured in bus crash involving Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team

Iowa State Patrol is investigating a bus crash on Wednesday that involves the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team. Authorities have confirmed one fatality while all 33 occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:06 a.m. on Highway 4 north of Twin Lakes in Calhoun County. Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 11:09 a.m. where it was deemed to be a single-vehicle incident. According to release, the Iowa Lakes Community College bus went off the roadway and overturned into a ditch.

All occupants of the bus have been accounted for. In a separate news release, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said the person who was killed in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene. In response to the crash, Highway 4 was closed in both directions.

Due to the number of individuals involved and the extend of reported injuries, a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared, the release reads. Given the seriousness of injuries, multiple medical helicopters were requested to assist with patient transport and ground ambulances from surrounding jurisdictions also responded to provide additional medical support and transportation.