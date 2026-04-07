Following Monday’s national championship game, the 2025-26 season is in the books. As is tradition, CBS has also released this year’s “One Shining Moment” video after the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Monday night’s title game started out with a defensive display through the first half as Michigan took a 33-29 lead into halftime against UConn. The Wolverines did not make a three-pointer in the first half as the Huskies defense held strong, and UConn did not have a player score in double figures at halftime.

In the second half, the Wolverines did enough to fight off seemingly every Huskies charge as they went on to get the win. After the buzzer sounded and as the celebration went on, it was time for “One Shining Moment.”

The SEC had the most teams in the NCAA Tournament with 10 teams, but the Big Ten became the big winner as the bracket went along. The conference had nine teams in the field, but got four teams in the Elite Eight and made up half the Final Four with Illinois and Michigan advancing to Indianapolis.

Then, Michigan advanced to the national championship, setting up the showdown with UConn. The Wolverines had a chance to end the Big Ten’s title drought while also looking for their first championship since 1988-89.

Points came at a premium for both Michigan and UConn in Monday’s game. It took until the 12:56-mark of the second half for the Wolverines to make a three-pointer. Although UM led by as many as 11, the Huskies seemed to punch back every time and kept things interesting down the stretch.

Late in the second half, UConn looked like it was getting ready for another run. Then, freshman Trey McKenney entered the chat. He hit a huge three-pointer to make it a 65-58 lead for Michigan as the Wolverines once again rose to the occasion.

Elliot Cadeu, the Final Four MOP, led the way for Michigan and took over early in the second half. He dropped a team-high 19 points and especially cashed in at the free throw line, going 8-for-9 from the charity stripe. Yaxel Lendeborg, despite clearly playing at less than full strength, had 13 points. Morez Johnson also put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Michigan became the first Big Ten men’s basketball team to win a national title since Michigan State in 2000. The Wolverines put together quite the run through the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and Monday night. They certainly got their “One Shining Moment.”