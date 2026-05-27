Oregon, Baylor cancel home and home series in 2028, 2029

A planned home-and-home between Oregon and Baylor has been canceled, On3’s Brett McMurphy reported on Wednesday. The 2027 game was scheduled to take place in Waco, while the 2028 game was slated for Eugene. The programs have never met.

Oregon has already announced that it will be replacing its 2027 game with a home game against Coastal Carolina. It also announced this week that it will be resuming its rivalry against Oregon State, with games lined up in 2028 and 2029.

Oregon & Baylor mutually cancel home/home series in 2027-28 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 27, 2026

The power conferences’ (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) move to nine conference games has been a major catalyst for many high-profile non-conference games being canceled. Some of the prominent canceled home-and-home series that have been canceled in the past six months include North Carolina–South Carolina, Georgia–Louisville, Georgia–Florida State, Alabama–Oklahoma State, and Miami–South Carolina.

As he continues to work on Oregon‘s schedule for future seasons, head coach Dan Lanning has been tasked with giving input on proposed expansion to the College Football Playoff. Lanning is seemingly all in on including more teams in the Playoff.

“Is it necessarily best for the programs that have been in to say, ‘Hey, let’s invite more?’ No, but is it better?” Lanning told ESPN on Monday. “What’s happened because of the College Football Playoff is every bowl game has been devalued, the end of the season looks completely different. You’re a failure as a coach if you don’t make it to the College Football Playoff.

“It’s going to create more opportunity. Just like March Madness is great in the spring for basketball, it’ll be good for our sport.”

Using the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which just expanded from 68 to 76 teams beginning next season, might not be the most convincing argument for skeptical college football fans. Much of the pushback has centered around how a 24-team Playoff field would forever alter the way the college football season is structured, including the dissolution of conference championship games, as well as a potential devaluing of the regular season.

“Because of how the seeding would work, it’s so valuable,” Lanning continued. “We’re talking about 24 teams. The value of being the first-seeded team is so much more valuable than being fourth, even, that you’re going to want to make sure you put yourself in that position. Could that happen? It could happen. But there’s so many teams in the conversation, one loss can be a huge difference in being [seeded] 1 or 5 or 8.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.