Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus enters NCAA transfer portal

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two years with the Ducks but will continue his career elsewhere.

In 55 games this season, Mabeus hit for a .286 batting average with eight home runs and 31 RBI. He had two homers and 23 RBI as a freshman while hitting from a .257 average, so he improved on all of his numbers.

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“The No. 1 ranked catcher and No. 2 overall player in Nevada according to Prep Baseball Report,” Mabeus’ profile read. “The No. 6 ranked catcher and No. 73 overall player according to Perfect Game. An USA 18U National Team player. The 2024 Desert League Player of the Year. A three-year letter winner at Bishop Gorman High School before graduating in 2024. Selected first-team all-state as a freshman, junior and senior.

“As a senior made 24 appearances and recorded a .330 batting average. Totaled 24 hits with 21 RBI, 14 runs scored and three home runs. Hit .452 with 48 hits, 36 RBI and two home runs in 38 games as a junior. Played 16 games as a freshman, hitting .526 with 20 hits, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and three home runs. High school coach was Chris Scheff.”

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.