Oregon continues to add key pieces to top-10 recruiting class in 2027

Under Dan Lanning, Oregon‘s recruiting has gone from very good to elite — taking the program with it into the upper echelons of college football.

The Ducks signed their third-straight top-5 class in 2026 and fourth straight that ranked in the top 10. Combined with their ability to add elite talent in the transfer portal, it has made them an annual contender for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

But while other programs have continued to take upwards of 30 high school signees in an era of expanded roster limits, Lanning and Co. have focused on quality over quantity. In the past two cycles combined, they signed only 41 high school prospects.

In the 2026 class alone, programs like North Carolina and USC signed 35 players or more, while Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Notre Dame signed at least 30. Oregon’s classes are instead stacked almost solely with blue chip talent. In 2025, 17 of their 18 signees ranked as four- or five-stars. In 2026, it was 19 of 23. During that span, the only team to sign more Rivals Industry five-stars (of which Oregon signed seven) was Texas with eight. It’s the kind of roster-building that creates championship-level teams — and expectations — both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

The good news is, Lanning and his staff welcome those and are putting together another top-tier class in 2027. With only six commitments, the Ducks rank among the top-10 nationally already, holding down the No. 9 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings as of April 5. And maybe even more is impressive is that they’ve done so after watching a pair of blue chip recruits — receiver Kesean Bowman and offensive tackle Drew Fielder — flip to other schools over the past few weeks.

The Ducks’ answer? Landing top-100 prospects Rashad Streets and Zane Rowe along the defensive line.

With them in the fold, Oregon has four commits ranked among the top 250 prospects nationally and a class that ranks No. 7 based on average rating per pledge.

Ducks commitments by position

Running back

Four-star Cadarius McMiller, No. 174 (No. 8 RB)

Offensive tackle

Three-star Avery Michael, No. 447 NATL. (No. 37 OT)

Edge rusher

Four-star Rashad Streets, No. 63 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

Defensive line

Four-star Zane Rowe, No. 100 NATL. (No. 11 DL)

Four-star Cam Pritchett, No. 205 NATL. (No. 22 DL)

Athlete

Three-star Sam Ngata, No. 803 NATL. (No. 38 ATH)