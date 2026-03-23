Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. entering transfer portal, testing NBA Draft

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. tells On3 he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal while also testing the NBA Draft Waters.

The 6-foot-10 junior has spent all three years of his career at Oregon. This past season, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, recording four double-doubles along the way.

Evans’ had his best game of the season against UCLA, finishing with a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon struggled this season, finishing 12-20 overall and third-to-last in the Big Ten standings. It marked the worst season in Dana Altman’s 16-year tenure at Oregon and the first time his program has failed to reach the 20-win mark.

Evans, a native of Baltimore, was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2022 class coming out of high school. Prior to choosing Oregon, he also considered Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA.

More on Evans

Here’s what Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw said about Evans during his high school evaluation:

It’s the length with Evans, his arms seemingly go forever and he continues to grow. There is so much there with his game, it is understandable how he can still be putting it all together. Evans has ball skills to re-initiate offense or grab and go off the rebounds. He has excellent vision, as teams are able to play through him from a stationary position in the half-court. Evans is a reliable spot shooter when his feet are set.

While he is athletic, there is not a lot of pop in his game, but his enormous wing-span makes up for a lot of that. He is great in the passing lanes and has excellent timing as a shot-blocker. He will need to continue adding strength, but that will come as he is still young. The upside is huge and the light is coming on.

