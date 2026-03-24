Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad plans to enter transfer portal

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad plans to enter the transfer portal, a source told On3.

The 6-foot-1 junior has spent all three years of his career at Oregon. This season, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 12 games played before suffering a hand injury in December that kept him out the remainder of the year.

Oregon struggled this season, finishing 12-20 overall and third-to-last in the Big Ten standings. It marked the worst season in Dana Altman’s 16-year tenure at Oregon and the first time his program has failed to reach the 20-win mark.

Shelstad, a West Linn, Oregon native received All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the 2024-25 season and was Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 23-24.

Shelstad was a former two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year while in high school. A former four-star recruit, Shelstad was ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Prior to choosing the Ducks, he also considered Gonzaga and UCLA.