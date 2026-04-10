Oregon guard Jamari Phillips has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He appeared in 26 games as a sophomore this past season.

Phillips was a contributor off the bench at Oregon this past year, averaging 11.3 minutes per game. During that time, he put up 2.7 points per game, one year after averaging 1.4 points as a true freshman in 2024-25.

Phillips put up his best game of the year in January in a loss to UCLA. In 31 minutes, he scored nine points and pulled down two rebounds. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Jamari Phillips, a Modesto, Calif. native, played high school basketball at Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 53 overall player and No. 3-ranked player from the state of Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Phillips is the seventh Oregon player to hit the open market this week after the transfer portal window opened. The Ducks notably lost two starters from this past season in guard Jackson Shelstad and forward KJ Evans, as well.

Shelstad is the highest-rated player of the group, checking in at No. 16 in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. Evans, meanwhile, doesn’t sit far behind as the No. 26 overall player to enter the portal so far this cycle.

Shelstad averaged 15.6 points through 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury and Evans was Oregon’s leading rebounder with 7.4 per game. He also scored 13.3 points on average across 30 games.

However, the Ducks got a key retention on Thursday. Forward Sean Stewart is staying with the program next season, The Field of 68 reported Thursday.

Oregon had a rough go through the 2025-26 season, with injuries playing a role in the struggles. The Ducks went 12-21 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play before a season-ending loss to Maryland in the opening round of the conference tournament.

Speaking with reporters Thursday amid the slew of transfer portal departures, Oregon coach Dana Altman said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the group of names who chose to leave. However, he noted the Ducks’ current NIL standing and said many players were going to see a “big reduction” in 2026.