Oregon lands Alabama elite 4-star CB Ai'King Hall: 'I knew on the visit'

It didn’t take long for Ai’King Hall to know.

After his first visit to Oregon, the elite cornerback out of Dothan (Ala.) made his decision, committing to Dan Lanning and the Ducks shortly after leaving Eugene.

The No. 71 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking had plenty of options, but one trip was all it took.

“I knew on the visit,” Hall told Rivals. “Oregon just felt right. After leaving the visit, I called Coach Lanning and committed to him. I just had that feeling and knew it.”

Oregon entered Hall’s recruitment earlier this year and quickly became a contender.

“They started showing interest around early January,” he said. “Then they came down to see me and offered. From that point on, they made me a priority. They have texted me all the time and called. The coaches even made a group chat with my parents and me. They show a lot of love.”

Before the visit, Hall had Ole Miss and Texas A&M programs at the top.

That changed quickly once he got to Eugene.

“The moment that stood out was at practice,” Hall said. “I saw the receivers and defensive backs basically competing hard every rep, then dapping each other up after. It was really competitive everywhere.

“That environment sealed it. The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was cool, just being themselves, but still working together.”

The staff, competition and developed helped Oregon

The staff played a role too. Hall built strong relationships across the staff, particularly with defensive backs coach Chris Hampton. Almost the whole staff has been involved in his recruitment.

Coach Lanning also made a lasting impression as well.

“He keeps it real, he’s funny and he’s a family man,” Hall said. “I wouldn’t mind playing for him at all, and being a defensive head coach means a lot.”

Ultimately, several key factors drove his decision.

“I didn’t think I’d commit this early,” Hall said. “It is a school I liked when I was younger, but they really shocked me.

“They care about attention to detail. They play freshmen and develop guys — they say if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. And they’re real about everything, the good and the bad. Those things and how I felt on the visit let me know I was ready.”