Oregon makes their move with four-star DB target Hayden Stepp following weekend visit

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman defensive back Hayden Stepp took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks solidified their standing as one of the teams to beat.

Stepp is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is currently rated the No. 40 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, as well as the No. 5 corner in the country.

He officially visited Alabama two weeks ago and is taking a mid-week visit to Cal later today. He’ll wrap up his official visit schedule this weekend to Georgia. We’ve always had the Tide and Ducks as the top two in this race and Oregon put their best foot forward over the weekend.

“I had a great visit,” Stepp said. “I had a lot of fun with the players and coaches. One of the highlights honestly was the photo shoot experience. It was a lot of fun and gave me a chance to picture what it would be like representing Oregon as a student-athlete.

“I also really appreciated how connected all of the coaches were throughout the visit. Coach Lanning especially stood out because he made himself available to talk with my family multiple times during the weekend, which showed how much he values building relationships.”

Stepp has been to Oregon multiple times in the past but said he enjoyed the official trip to get a much better feel for the school.

“The official visit gave me a much deeper look into the program,” Stepp said. “I was able to spend more quality time with the coaches, players, and staff, and really experience the culture of the program.

“Having Coach Lanning and the rest of the staff make themselves available throughout the weekend made the visit feel much more personal. It gave me a better understanding of their vision for me and the team.”

Stepp was hosted by former Gorman teammate Jett Washington along with Brandon Finney.

“Jett and Brandon were great hosts for me,” Stepp said. “I already have a great relationship with Jett obviously and I really enjoyed getting to know Brandon as well.

“Having those relationships made it easy to connect with the rest of the players. Everyone was welcoming, genuine, and easy to talk to, so I felt very comfortable around the team.”

Stepp said the coaches made it clear there’s opportunity to play right away.

“The coaches emphasized the opportunity to compete for a starting position early and earn meaningful snaps within their defensive rotation and schemes,” Stepp said. “They believe my football IQ and technique give me a strong foundation to compete right away.

“They said their goal would be to get me up to speed as quickly as possible so I can contribute and be a productive teammate. They also talked about how practicing against some of the top talent in the country every day would help accelerate my development and take my game to another level.”

With two visits left, the plan for Stepp is to evaluate his options following the trip to Georgia and we think a decision could go down in late June or early July. Oregon does look like the team to beat at this point.