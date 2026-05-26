Oregon, Oregon State agree to continue rivalry with four-game series

Oregon–Oregon State is one of the deepest rivalries in college football. Conference realignment brought long-term questions about the two foes facing off. Thankfully, there has not been an interruption to this point. And moving forward, at least four more games between the Ducks and Beavers will take place.

On Tuesday, the schools announced a scheduling agreement between them. Oregon State will host in 2028 and 2032, while Autzen Stadium serves as the venue in 2029 and 2031. Unfortunately, there will not be a meeting in 2030.

There was a move Oregon needed to make in order to make this work, at least when it comes to the 2029 matchup. Utah State was originally slated to play in Autzen on Sept. 15, 2029. Now, that game moves up by a week. Oregon State takes the spot.

Since Oregon left the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten, this matchup has not been particularly close. Dan Lanning and his squad have won two games by a combined score of 90-21. This is a part of a three-game winning streak in the rivalry. Exactly the type of results they want in Eugene — not so much in Corvallis.