Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes retiring

The Oregon State athletic department has gone through plenty of changes in recent times. A consistent presence through it all has been AD Scott Barnes. However, his time in Corvallis is now coming to an end. Barnes is retiring, per Oregon Live.

“Scott Barnes, who for almost a decade as athletic director guided one of the most turbulent periods in Oregon State sports history, is retiring,” the report said. “Amid his 10th year in Corvallis, the 63-year-old Barnes had four years remaining on his contract. Barnes will serve as athletic director until August 31, when he’ll retire and become a senior advisor for athletics through Aug. 31, 2027.”

Fans were provided an explanation from Barnes as to why the decision was made. He believes Oregon State has made it through the rocky nature of the past few years, filled with conference realignment and a ton of questions. Oregon State is moving forward into the new-look Pac-12. Barnes says somebody new should be in charge to make the next positive steps.

“I feel like the fact that we’ve gotten through all these challenges and we’re looking forward to a very bright future in the new Pac-12,” Barnes said via OregonLive. “I think it’s time to transition to a new role and have a new leader come in and take it to the next level.”

“His leadership and integrity helped guide the Pac-12 and Oregon State university through a very tumultuous time, and the launch of the new Pac-12 Conference this summer will forever be an integral and far-reaching part of his legacy,” Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy said.

Barnes just made two key hires for the Beavers, welcoming a new football and men’s basketball head coach to the program. JaMarcus Sheppard takes over after previously being the Alabama wide receivers’ coach. Sheppard takes over a Beavers team fresh off two straight losing seasons. The 2025 campaign was tougher than 2024, only winning twice as an independent. One was against FCS Lafayette before beating Washington State.

Another former assistant will lead on the hardwood, as Justin Joyner comes to Oregon State from Michigan. A legendary figure in Oregon State history is stepping away to give way to Joyner. Wayne Tinkle will not be retained after 12 seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances. An Elite Eight appearance came in 2021.

So, whoever does replace Barnes will have some fresh faces right along with them. Big-time news coming out of Corvallis.