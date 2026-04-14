Oregon State pitcher Tyler Belleros was involved in a car accident this week resulting in a “serious medical condition,” the program announced. As a result, the Beavers’ baseball game against Oregon has been postponed.

Oregon State announced the postponement earlier Tuesday, but did not provide a reason for the decision. The two teams are working to find a new date for their rivalry game, which was to take place at Hops Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon, and more details are expected in the future.

The school later confirmed Bellerose was involved in a car accident. Details of what happened were not available at the time of publication.

“Tyler Bellerose, a freshman pitcher, was recently involved in an automobile accident resulting in a serious medical condition,” OSU said in a statement. “We ask Beaver Nation to keep Tyler, his family and Beaver Baseball in your thoughts and surround them with support during this time.”

Bellerose has not yet made an appearance for Oregon State as a freshman this season. A product of Huntington Beach (Calif.), he was a first team All-League and League MVP during his high school career. As a senior in 2025, he had a 5-2 record and a 2.10 ERA across 11 games. Bellerose also struck out 34 hitters across 36.2 innings of work.

Oregon State entered Tuesday in the midst of a three-game winning streak after sweeping Cal Poly over the weekend. The Beavers are currently 28-7 overall heading into a three-game series against Cal State Fullerton starting Friday.

Oregon, meanwhile, has a 26-10 overall record and a 10-5 mark in Big Ten play this season. The Ducks took two out of three games during last weekend’s series against Nebraska in Eugene, capped by a 5-4 victory on Sunday.

Angel Laya hit two home runs in that game and put himself in the program record books in the process. He’s now the Oregon all-time leader for homers by a freshman. After the game, he reacted to the milestone, but said his focus remains on the ultimate goal of getting to the College World Series.

“It feels good,” Laya said, via the team website. “(But) it wasn’t a goal of mine at all; I came into the season just trying to help the team win and make it to Omaha.”