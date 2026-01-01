Oregon vs Texas Tech live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Orange Bowl

The College Football Playoffs are set to resume on Thursday afternoon. This time it’ll be Oregon taking on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl down in Miami.

The Ducks are coming off a win in the first round of the playoffs, while the Red Raiders are coming off a long bye. Will that impact the game at all or will both teams be able to settle in fairly quickly? We’ll find out.

On3 is here with live updates from all the day’s action. You can tune in below.

By: Thomas Goldkamp SCORE ALERT – 1:33, 2Q: Oregon 6 – 0 Texas Tech Oregon is able to turn the turnover into points, although this time it went a little conservative. The Ducks faced a fourth-and-2, but this time Dan Lanning opted for a 39-yard Atticus Sappington field goal to make sure to get points before the half. Can the Texas Tech offense produce anything before half?

By: Thomas Goldkamp FUMBLE! Texas Tech picks up a pair of third-down conversions to get off the doorstep of its own goal line. Unfortunately, ball security becomes an issue. Cameron Dickey fumbles on a carry, and it’s Brandon Finney who recovers for his second takeaway of the day. Oregon takes over in Texas Tech territory with just under three minutes until halftime. OH NO TEXAS TECH FUMBLES pic.twitter.com/MO2Sp4adz0 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Thomas Goldkamp Ducks execute brilliant fake punt, Red Raiders get stop Oregon has an offensive drive stall, but once again Dan Lanning pulls an aggressive move. This time it’s a punt fake, executed to perfection as a pass out to the right sideline picks up the first and gets the Ducks into Red Raiders territory. The drive nearly stalls out again but… once again Oregon goes for it on fourth-down and converts. Impressive, gutsy stuff early on. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Another fourth down comes up, this time on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. This time Texas Tech comes up with a stop, though, as David Bailey bats down the pass! OREGON FAKE PUNT 🫢 pic.twitter.com/FpIf3i3wEg — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

By: Thomas Goldkamp MISSED FG – 10:53, 2Q: Oregon 3 – 0 Texas Tech Texas Tech’s defense puts out the fire on the sudden change opportunity, forcing a quick punt. The offense then finally gets a little something going. A 50-yard run by J’Koby Williams puts the Red Raiders into Ducks territory. But the drive stalls. Worse, a 54-yard field goal attempt sails wide left.

By: Thomas Goldkamp INTERCEPTION! Moments after Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire conducted a sideline interview and said his team needed to do better on second down the absolute worst happened for the Red Raiders. Behren Morton stares down a target a touch on second-and-7 and Oregon’s Brandon Finney steps in front for the interception.

By: Thomas Goldkamp END OF 1ST QUARTER – Oregon 3 – 0 Texas Tech The first quarter has come to a close. The defenses on both sides are dominating at the moment, with both offenses struggling to handle the opposing pass rush. Here are the first-quarter statistics.

By: Thomas Goldkamp Texas Tech goes three-and-out again… The first quarter is nearly over and the Texas Tech offense has only six plays to show for it. A second three-and-out ends with a deep Behren Morten sack, and the Red Raiders punt it away. This has the feeling that Oregon could start to break it open at any point. The Ducks’ tempo offensively has been slightly problematic so far for the Red Raiders.

By: Thomas Goldkamp TEAMS TRADE STOPS Texas Tech’s first drive goes nowhere, despite gaining a handful of yards. The Red Raiders punt it after a three-and-out. Oregon takes over and faces a couple third-and-longs. It converts one and then picks up a fourth-and-2 around midfield to keep the drive going. A penalty backs things up to first-and-20 for the Ducks, but they push it to another fourth-and-short attempt. This time Dan Lanning’s gamble doesn’t pay off, as Texas Tech stops an outside run for a turnover on downs. Texas Tech will get its second shot on offense coming up. Texas Tech stops Oregon on 4th down‼️



Watch the Capital One Orange Bowl on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍊 pic.twitter.com/ghpVrHbCV1 — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

By: Thomas Goldkamp SCORE ALERT – 10:41, 1Q: Oregon 3 – 0 Texas Tech Dante Moore and company look sharp to open the game. The Oregon quarterback hits his first five passes to march the offense right down the field. His sixth is nearly a touchdown strike on the left side of the end zone, but it’s broken up. Texas Tech then comes up with a pair of stops including a deep sack, forcing Oregon into a field goal attempt. Atticus Sappington converts from 50 yards to open the scoring.